Stephen Fry to join Shaw Festival's artistic director tonight for chat about storytelling

The Shaw Festival is welcoming back well known comedian and actor Stephen Fry for a chat about the value of storytelling.

Fry, known for many comedic appearances and other roles including the narrator for The Hitchhikker's Guide to the Galaxy, Mycroft Holmes in the Guy Ritchie adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, and hosting duties on quiz show QI, will be taking part in a digital chat with Shaw Artistic Director Tim Carroll.

The video will premiere on the Shaw Festival's Youtube page at 7 p.m. tonight.

Fry says they will be talking about storytelling, Greek mythology, and Bridgerton.

The actor appeared at the Shaw Festival in 2018, starring in his a three-part series 'Mythos.'