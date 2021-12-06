Stevens concerned about harassment at kids vaccine clinics

There disappointment after complaints have popped up about protestors at some of the regions vaccine clinics.

St. Catharines MPP Jennie Stevens says her office received a number of calls from parents saying they were harassed last week when taking their kids to in for vaccine appointments.

Stevens says she got a call from one parent that had to leave the clinic, "They were intimidating to the children as well as the parents. She had to take her 7 year old back into the car and the people were causing immense anxiety onto the child" She adds, "I think we all can agree, whatever you opinion on vaccine might be, harassment and scaring children is totally not acceptable."

Stevens is calling on the government to move ahead on proposed legislation that would create safety zones around certain public health spaces, such as vaccine clinics.

The 5-to-11 age group has been eligible for their first dose of vaccine for a little over a week.

To date 14.3% percent of the age group in Niagara have received that first shot.

