Stevens continues to call for the province to repeal Bill 124

A St. Catharines MPP joined health care workers from across the province delivering a message to the Premier today.

Jennie Stevens alongside the leaders of all three opposition parties at Queen's Park are asking the province to repeal Bill 124.

The group delivered postcards to the Premier that were written by front-line registered practical nurses, personal support workers, hospital cleaners and other critical health care staff.

Bill 124 is legislation that capped public sector wage increases at one percent.