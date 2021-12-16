Stevens wins NDP nomination for St. Catharines

Jennie Stevens will be running for a second term.

The MPP has won the NDP nomination in St. Catharines again,

Stevens is finishing her first term at Queen's Park after serving as a City Councillor in Merriton for 15 years.

Stevens says, “I’m honoured to once again run to represent the people of St. Catharines, the place I was born and raised in, and the community I love. The last couple of years have been tough, but as Ontario recovers, we have a chance to make life better for families and tackle the big issues like affordability, making sure seniors can age with dignity, and giving our children the best education possible. With Andrea and the New Democrat team, we will build a government that’s in it for everyday people, and invest in the important things families in St. Catharines rely on, like long-term care, affordable child care and smaller class sizes in our public schools.”

The provincial election is set for June 2, 2022.