Still Here Niagara offers help to women and non-binary people facing gender based violence

Gillian's Place and Women's Place are reminding women and non-binary people that support services are available during the Stay-At-home order.

Officials say they have heard abusers are using the Stay-At-Home order as a weapon of control, sometimes even taunting partners who are forced to isolate in unsafe situations.

Gillian's Place and Women's Place have teamed up for a new collaboration called 'Still Here Niagara,' offering three emergency shelters and other support services for women and non-binary people facing gender-based violence.

Friends, family, and neighbours are encouraged to keep in contact with people who may be at risk and be alert for signs of stress.

More information is available at www.stillhereniagara.wordpress.com