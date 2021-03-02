STILL MISSING | Ground searches and drones may be used in search for Welland woman
Search efforts continue in Welland for a missing woman.
65 year old Maria Jagiello was last seen leaving her home in the Silverwood Avenue and Roselawn Crescent area on Sunday night at 7 p.m.
Police say search efforts in the area continue today, with officers conducting ground searches, and drones may also be used.
The NRP is asking residents in the area who own security cameras to review footage from February 28, 2021, between 6:50pm and 8:00pm.
Jagiello is known to take 15 - 20 minute walks near her home in the Webber Road and Clare Avenue area.
She is described as a 5'10 white woman with a medium build and blonde, shoulder length hair.
She was possibly wearing a hat with fur trim or flaps, a beige winter coat, and black pants.
Her family is concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at (905) 688-4111, 1009007.
