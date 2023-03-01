iHeartRadio
Still more than a month of winter to go for Ontario: The Weather Network


The Weather Network predicts winter weather will likely stick around for more than a month still.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says periods of colder than normal temperatures and messy winter storms could persist for March and even parts of April.

Snow is in the forecast with parts of Ontario expected to see snow Friday, after two winter storms rolled through the province in the past week.

Niagara is expected to get up to 15 cm of snow on Friday.

