Still more than a month of winter to go for Ontario: The Weather Network
The Weather Network predicts winter weather will likely stick around for more than a month still.
Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says periods of colder than normal temperatures and messy winter storms could persist for March and even parts of April.
Snow is in the forecast with parts of Ontario expected to see snow Friday, after two winter storms rolled through the province in the past week.
Niagara is expected to get up to 15 cm of snow on Friday.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 1st, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Jennifer Gauthier - Executive Director, Women's Place of South Niagara
Lucas Spinosa - Former Councillor, Owner of Black Sheep Coffee Roasters
-
-