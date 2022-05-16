Still no leads after two dogs with 'cherry eye' found at St. Catharines park

The Lincoln County Humane Society continues to look for the owner of two dogs found last week.

No leads have been called in after the two pups, suffering from 'cherry eye', appeared to be abandoned.

The two need an expensive surgery.

'Cherry eye' is a prolapsed gland of the nictitans and occurs after a tear gland in a dog's third eyelid becomes inflamed.

While it is usually not extremely painful, sometimes a dog will rub at it as if it were itchy.

The LCHS is asking for help to see if anyone recognizes them.

The dogs are warming up to shelter staff.

Executive Director, Kevin Stroobrand, tells CKTB they are now coming to the front of the cage with tails wagging, as opposed to not walking at all.

The two also enjoying some outdoor time today.

Anyone with information can contact the shelter directly at 905-682-0767 or via email at frontdesk@lchs.ca