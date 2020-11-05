Still no winner in U.S. election

And the count continues, in several key battleground states as Americans and the world await the outcome of the presidential race.

Joe Biden is expressing confidence he will win the presidency as he insisted every last vote be counted, while President Donald Trump has launched multiple lawsuits in hopes of halting vote-counting in three crucial battleground states he can’t afford to lose.

Biden won Wisconsin and Michigan yesterday, flipping the two Midwestern states Trump won in 2016, and he expects a strong showing among outstanding mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, where he holds a sizeable advantage.

According to the Associated Press, Biden's victories in the Great Lakes states have him at 264 electoral votes and he needs to win one more battleground state to secure a victory.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270.