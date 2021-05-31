Still no word on a return to classroom for students

Parents, teachers, and kids are all waiting to hear what will happen for the last four weeks of school.

The province has been asking for input since last week and many expect an announcement sometime soon as to whether students will return to the classroom.

Camillo Cipriano, Director of Education for the Niagara Catholic District School Board says they can return to class with just a little heads up, "two days or more would be ideal but I think we could it within 24 hours if we had to." He adds that this year has been difficult on everyone, "My hope is that we can somehow go back, get that end of the year celebration closure experience, so we can go into summer with optimism that next year might be more back to normal."

The school year ends June 29th for elementary aged kids.