Still some appointments available at mass immunization clinic in Welland

There are still some COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at a mass clinic running in Welland.

The clinic opened its doors at the Niagara Centre YMCA in Welland this morning, following a six-day run at the MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls.

There are still a few appointments available on Thursday, March 25 for the Welland clinic.

There are also still spots available for upcoming clinics in St. Catharines/Thorold at Brock University.



"After vaccinating almost 4,000 of our residents at Niagara Falls, we expect to vaccinate another 2,500 over three days in Welland. We are heartened that eligible members of our community have registered for the vaccine in large numbers," said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, acting medical officer of health, Niagara Region Public Health. "Only if we all get vaccinated can we stop this pandemic. I encourage anyone who is over the age of 75, and has not yet registered for their appointment, does so very soon."

Over 56,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Niagara.



Niagara residents who will be turning 75 or older in 2021 (born in 1946 or earlier) and wish to make an appointment - or an individual trusted to make an appointment on their behalf - can book an appointment either online at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Information Line number at 1-888-999-6488.

