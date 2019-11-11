iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Still time to book for Sleep Cheap

CKTB-News- Sleep Cheap

If you haven't booked a Sleep Cheap hotel deal in Niagara Falls, there's still time.

Sleep Cheap Charities Reap officials noting residents can still book a room.

The annual event runs until November 14th.

Right now only the Old Stone Inn and Great Wolf Lodge are listed as sold out.

For details go to sleepcheapcharitiesreap.com

Latest Audio