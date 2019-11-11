Still time to book for Sleep Cheap
If you haven't booked a Sleep Cheap hotel deal in Niagara Falls, there's still time.
Sleep Cheap Charities Reap officials noting residents can still book a room.
The annual event runs until November 14th.
Right now only the Old Stone Inn and Great Wolf Lodge are listed as sold out.
For details go to sleepcheapcharitiesreap.com
-
Valour Victory Honouring Indigenous Veterans
Shelby Knox Speaks with Senior Manager of Heritage for the Niagara Parks Commission regarding Valour Victory honouring Indigenous veterans
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with CAO Town of Lincoln Mike Kirkopoulos regarding the tourism industry in Town of Lincoln
-
Medical/Health Stories of the Week
Shelby Knox Speaks with Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman regarding medical/health stories of the week including the dangers of vaping and battling super bugs