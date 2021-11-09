Stolen truck rams police cruiser in Welland

Niagara police are looking for a stolen truck after a police cruiser was rammed at a parking lot in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. this morning when they received a call about a possible impaired driver and passengers near the area of King and Kent Street.

Police found the truck in another parking lot near Prince Charles Drive and Lincoln Street and blocked it in.

The truck then rammed the cruiser and forced its way out of the parking lot, officers then stopped their pursuit out of a concern for public safety.

Police are searching for a stolen white GMC Sierra pickup. It was last seen heading west on Lincoln Street near Riverside Drive.

Anyone who may have information about the identity of the driver, or passengers, or the truck's current location, is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1023300.