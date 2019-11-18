Stolen truck slams into gas station in Wainfleet, ATM stolen

A gas station was broken into in Wainfleet early this morning.

Police were called to the Esso Gas Station on Highway 3 near Burnaby Road at 5:30 this morning for a break and enter in progress.

Officers arrived on scene to find that a stolen pickup truck had been driven into the front of the business.

The suspects are believed to have entered the Esso and stole the onsite ATM and other merchandise.

The pickup truck was later found nearby on fire.

The damage to the building and its contents are extensive.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled in another pickup truck, a black Chevrolet Silverado with Ontario licence plate #AV87018.

Residents and any commercial properties in the area are asked to review their closed circuit cameras for any suspicious activity in the hours before the incident and shortly after.