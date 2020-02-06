iHeartRadio
Stones to play Buffalo June 6th

Tickets to see the Rolling Stones in Buffalo go on sale Valentine's Day.

The band announcing today it will kick off a 15 city leg of its "No Filter" tour in San Diego, May 8th.

Other U.S. cities include Buffalo, Pittsburg, Detroit and Cleveland. 

Mick and the boys will play New Era Field on June 6th.

So far the only Canadian date is in Vancouver.

