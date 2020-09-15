Stoney Creek man facing charges after police seize $100,000 worth of fentanyl

A Stoney Creek man is facing charges after officers seized over $100,000 worth of fentanyl during a routine traffic stop.

Halton Regional Police stopped a speeding vehicle in the Billings Court and South Service Road area of Burlington on Sunday.

During the stop officers conducted a search of the vehicle, revealing 300 grams of fentanyl and $15,000 in cash.

19 year old Parteek Ghuman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.