Stoney Creek murder suspects arrested in Hungary

A pair of murder suspects wanted in a Stoney Creek shooting have been arrested in Hungary.

Hamilton Police announced the arrest of Oliver Karafa and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li this morning.

After police identified Karafa and Li as suspects in a February murder and attempted murder in the Arvin Avenue area, the pair fled to Eastern Europe within 24 hours.

Hamilton Police have been working with officials abroad over the last three months, resulting in the arrest in Budapest.

The formal process to extradite them is underway.

Hamilton Police have identified a victim as 28 year old Tyler Pratt after his body was found on scene in February.

A 26 year old woman also suffered serious injuries, but she has since been released from hospital and her recovery continues.