Stoney Creek nursing home resident's death related to COVID-19

Hamilton Public Health has confirmed their first COVID-19 related death.

An 80-year-old woman from Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek passed away this morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She had been there in isolation since March 16.

As of noon today, there are 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton, and 573 confirmed cases in Ontario.

There have been 7 deaths in Ontario.

Hamilton Public Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Heritage Green Nursing Home on Saturday.