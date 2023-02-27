Stoney Creek woman charged with murder after crash in Grimsby last night

A 44-year-old Stoney Creek woman has been charged with first degree murder after a crash in Grimsby Sunday night.

Niagara Police were called to a crash in the area of Ridge Road West and Mountain Road at 8:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an 82-year-old woman without vital signs along with a 79-year-old man with injuries. Both are residents of Hamilton.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, while the man was transported to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say their vehicle was allegedly intentionally struck by another vehicle, with the impact propelling the vehicle into a ditch.

Officers arrested the other driver at the scene of the collision with the Homicide Unit taking carriage of the investigation.

44-year-old Sonya Sekhon of Stoney Creek is charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.

She is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing later today in St. Catharines.

Police do not believe the elderly couple and the accused know each other.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option #3, extension 1009103.