'Stop attacking the environment' NDP speaking out over resignations at Ontario Greenbelt Council

Premier Doug Ford is pushing back against criticism over mass resignations at the Ontario Greenbelt Council over Bill 229.

David Crombie, and six other council members, have stepped down over what they call fundamental differences of opinion on the province's Greenbelt policy direction.

Ford said that his government was committed to expanding the quality and quantity of the Greenbelt in 2020.

Ontario NDP Critic for Energy and Climate Crisis Peter Tabuns joined CKTB's Tom McConnell saying developers will be happy with the changes, and it has very little to do with protecting the environment.

Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, also joined McConnell saying he wanted to work with the council members but they offered no plan to expand the Greenbelt.

He says it's time to turn the page and work with remaining council members who want to grow the Greenbelt like the Ford government does.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates addressed the issue at Queen's Park Monday, telling Ford to stop "attacking the environment by gutting the province’s conservation authorities."

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens also called on Ford to reverse the changes and "stop their plans to, fire our citizen appointees and let developers attack the environment”