Stopping for $10 of gas in Welland then breaking down on the QEW

She stopped for $10 of gas, and ended up breaking down on the QEW.

Kimbra Lynne Claveau is the second Niagara resident to share her story with CKTB over a nightmare 'bad batch of gas' after filling up last week at the Mobil gas station located at 446 East Main Street in Welland.

She says when she went back to the station, she witnessed them emptying their tanks onto the road.

The ordeal cost her $250 dollars to flush her tank.

Company officials say they are investigating and they are hoping to 'make things right with impacted customers.'

For more details on the story click here.