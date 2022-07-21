Storm rocks Niagara Wednesday night leaving some without power

A storm moved across Niagara last night, lighting up the sky with lightning.

The system pushed cooler air into the region, ending the heat warning we had in place for two days.

The storm brought high winds and thunderstorms at around 10 p.m.

Power outages were reported across the region, including in Fonthill where people were left without power overnight.

Crews have been dispatched to Fonthill to investigate an outage. No eta as crews might take time trying to work safely in this weather. Thanks for your patience. — NPEI (@NPEIHydro) July 21, 2022

Hydro One says crews responded to outages affecting over 10,000 customers last night.

Most have had their power restored.