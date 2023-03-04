Storm that brought snow, wind, and even thunder and lightning to Niagara coming to an end

Environment Canada says a fierce winter storm that brought heavy snow, strong winds and even thunder and lightning to Niagara, and most of the province, is coming to an end.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for the region are expected to end shortly with flurries ending soon.

Environment Canada is urging people to use caution when going out, saying surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could be difficult to navigate because of the heavy snow.

Driving could also prove difficult, with slush or snow-covered roads creating treacherous conditions, and blowing snow possibly reducing visibility without warning.

Power outages are reported in Niagara, including one in the area of Thorold Stone and Kalar Road area. There's no eta as of yet.

Both Toronto Hydro and Hydro One reported scattered outages affecting thousands of customers.

Dozens of flights in and out of Toronto's Pearson International Airport were delayed or cancelled late Friday and early Saturday due to the weather, with airlines urging customers to check their flight status before leaving for airports in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

