STORM | The worst is still to come in Niagara: Environment Canada

A snow storm is moving across Niagara, dumping our first real snowfall of this fall.

North Niagara is under a Winter Storm Warning with up to 35 cm expected to fall by tomorrow morning.

South Niagara is under a Snowfall Warning with 25 cm forecasted to fall by tomorrow morning.

The snow is expected to pick up later this afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

Peter Kimbell with Environment Canada says we have already received about 3-4cm of snow, and from now on, we will get about 1-2 cm an hour continuing into this evening and the overnight hours.

Kimbell says this storm is coming off Lake Ontario so North Niagara will get hit.

He says the worst is yet to come.

OPP say they have received reports of several vehicles into the ditch throughout the GTA and surrounding roadways.

They are reminding motorists to adjust driving for changing weather conditions and if you see snow go slow.

Niagara College tweeting out that campuses remain open this morning and all classes and operations remain normal. The college will continue to monitor the weather situation throughout the day and any updates will be posted to their twitter account.

Niagara Regional Police tweeting out a reminder for motorist to give themselves some extra time and pack a winter kit and of course your snowbrush.

