Storm topples tree in front of 'White House' in downtown St. Catharines

This afternoon's spring storm brought down a tree in front of the White House of Talk in St. Catharines.

Niagara is under a Winter Weather Travel Advisory with rain turning into snow at times heavy this afternoon, and strong winds picking up to 80 kilometres an hour.

The tree, which stood in front of 12 Yates Street in downtown St. Catharines toppled shortly after 4 p.m.

610 CKTB, 105.7 MOVE and 97.7 HTZ radio stations broadcast from the building.

No one was hurt and the tree did not make contact with the 'White House'.

Flurries and high winds are expected to end later tonight.