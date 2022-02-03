Storm warning continues in Niagara with steady snowfall continuing overnight

A steady snowfall will continue in Niagara until tomorrow.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the region with up to 30 cm of snow expected by the time snow ends tomorrow morning.

It looks like about a centimetre of snow will fall each hour until about 6 a.m.

Environment Canada says drivers may want to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

CKTB's Storm Desk continues with a list of weather-related cancellations. If you have a cancellation to report email newsroom@610cktb.com.

Schools remained open in Niagara today, however buses were cancelled.