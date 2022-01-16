Storm-related closures for Monday January 17th 2022

Storm-related closures for Monday Jan. 17th 2022

All Port Colborne City facilities are closed Monday

The St. Catharines Public Library (all branches) will be closed Monday morning until noon

Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library will be closed Monday

Outpatient Neurology clinic at Greater Niagara General Hospital is closed Monday

Dr . Katrina Zefkic, OB/GYN, #6-235 Martindale Rd, St Catharines, clinic scheduled for Monday is cancelled. All appointments will be rebooked, or a phone appointment will be scheduled with the doctor that day.

Richards Fine Meats & Deli in St. Catharines will be closed Monday

Harvest Barn St Catharines will be closed Monday

Beebops Café, Big D Donuts and Giallanardos in Port Colborne will be closed Monday