Storm-related closures for Monday January 17th 2022
SCHOOLS
PRE-SCHOOLS/DAYCARES
COMMUNITY SERVICES
All Port Colborne City facilities are closed Monday
The St. Catharines Public Library (all branches) will be closed Monday morning until noon
Niagara-on-the-Lake Public Library will be closed Monday
MEDICAL SERVICES
Outpatient Neurology clinic at Greater Niagara General Hospital is closed Monday
Dr . Katrina Zefkic, OB/GYN, #6-235 Martindale Rd, St Catharines, clinic scheduled for Monday is cancelled. All appointments will be rebooked, or a phone appointment will be scheduled with the doctor that day.
PUBLIC TRANSIT
STORES
Richards Fine Meats & Deli in St. Catharines will be closed Monday
Harvest Barn St Catharines will be closed Monday
Beebops Café, Big D Donuts and Giallanardos in Port Colborne will be closed Monday