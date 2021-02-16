Storm-related closures for Tues. Feb. 16th 2021

SCHOOLS

All District School Board of Niagara schools are closed. This includes in-person and online learning.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board has closed schools. This includes in-person and online learning.

All Niagara Region French Catholic schools are closed.

Niagara College cancels on campus classes/work. Remote classes will run as usual day of the year.

Ridley College in St. Catharines has cancelled all in person and online classes. Campus is closed.

Calvary Christian School St. Catharines in closed.

Great Lakes Christian High school in Beamsville is closed today. All classes both in person and online are cancelled today.

Trillium College St. Catharines cancels on campus classes/work. Remote classes will run as usual.

PRE-SCHOOLS/DAYCARES

All YMCA of Niagara Child Care Preschool and School Age Child Centres are CLOSED all day today. Grapeview Daycare Centre is closed today due to the weather. Pathways Academy in Niagara Falls has closed due to inclement weather. Centre éducatif Les p'tigroux(Child care) is closed All 7 locations of La Boîte à soleil childcares are closed today. Power Glen Early Learning Child Care Centre is Closed. Preschool Central (Central Community Church) is closed today. Niagara Nursery School in Niagara-on-the-Lake will be closed today. St David’s Coop Nursery School in Welland is closed today Kids Place Daycare in St. Catharines will be closed today Tuesday February 16th due to weather conditions. ABC Daycare in St. Catharines on Facer st is closing down for the day. Anna's Daycare Centre in Thorold closed today. Nelephant Montessori School is closed. North End Co-operative Preschool in St. Catharines is closed today. Day Care Centres in Beamsville are closed today All Strive Niagara child care centers are closed today. The following Way To Grow Daycare sites are closed today: Pelham Smithville St. Nicholas St. Davids St. Christopher St. Theresa Under the Rainbow childcare centre is closed All A Child’s World child care centres are closed today. Fonthill Montessori Preschool is closed today. Nature School Elementary in Beamsville is closed today. Maple Leaf Montessori School of Niagara on the Lake is closed due to bad weather. La petite étoile daycare in Niagara Falls is closed today. St. Thomas’ Day Care in St. Catharines is closed today. Kids Kastle Co-operative in Niagara Falls closed today. COMMUNITY SERVICES The Hope Centre is closed today. The "Niagara North Family Health Team -St. Catharines Sites" all clinics are closed due to the snow today. West Lincoln Community Care Thrift Store and Foodbank are closed today due to weather. First Aid Clinics of Canada have cancelled all First Aid and CPR courses for today All locations of the Niagara Falls Public Library will be closed today. All programs and services are cancelled. Thorold Public Library is closed today. Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is closed today. Messages will be checked periodically

Boys & Girls Club locations are closed today and all programs including child care have been cancelled.

Pathstone's School on Merrittville Highway in Welland is closed today.

Pathstone's in-person mental health counselling services are also closed, 24/7 Crisis & Support Line remains OPEN and online appointments will continue. Call 1-800-263-4944.

GAIN Learning Centre in Fonthill is closed for all 1:1 ABA services and scheduled meetings today.

Contact Niagara for Children's and Developmental Services will be open today with modified service delivery. Office is closed, but all programs remain running.

Project SHARE will be closed today.

Meals on Wheels in Thorold-St. Catharines will not be delivering meals today. The office is open.

Meals on Wheels Niagara Falls/Niagara-on-the-Lake hot and frozen meal deliveries are cancelled

Thorold Community Activities Group Child Care will be closed today due to the weather.

Meals on Wheels, including both hot and cold meals for the Welland/Pelham area as well as Grimsby, Lincoln, and West Lincoln are cancelled today.

Quest Community Health Centre in St. Catharines is closed.

Niagara Children's Centre is closed to in-person appointments today. Virtual appointments will continue unless families are otherwise notified.

All in person outpatient services at Hotel Dieu Shaver are cancelled today. This may include virtual visits as well.

The Niagara Regional Native Centre and all satellite locations are closed for the day, and programming is cancelled.

The St. Catharines office of the Unifor Legal Services Plan is closed for the day.

Gateway Residential and Community Support Services Offices and Programs are Closed Today. The Niagara Assertive Street Outreach (NASO) will go out when it is safe to do so.

Mainstream’s offices will be closed today due to the weather.

Linda Martin Physiotherapy closed, all appointments canceled for the day.

Curbside pickup is cancelled at both branches of Lincoln Public Library in Beamsville and Vineland.

Bethesda Services has cancelled all face to face services at the Niagara Family Centre. Virtual sessions will continue as scheduled.

Bridges Community Health Centre is closed to in-person visits today. Virtual visits will take place as scheduled.

Niagara Falls Dental Clinic is closed and will reopening at 9 am Wednesday.

The Early Childhood Community Development Centre (ECCDC) will be closed for curbside resource pick up today from 3:00 to 7:00 pm due to the winter storm. Remote support can be accessed through eccdc@eccdc.org.

All branches of West Lincoln Public Library are closed today.

Dr. Tannous office is closed, all appointments cancelled.

STORES

All Beatties locations closed and deliveries cancelled today. Will reopen tomorrow at 9:00am.

Plato's Closet in St. Catharines is closed, but will open at 10am tomorrow.

Once Upon a Child in St. Catharines is closed today, but will reopen at 9:30 am tomorrow.

Habitat for Humanity Grimsby ReStore is closed today.