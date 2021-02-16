All YMCA of Niagara Child Care Preschool and School Age Child Centres are CLOSED all day today.

Grapeview Daycare Centre is closed today due to the weather.

Pathways Academy in Niagara Falls has closed due to inclement weather. 

Centre éducatif Les p'tigroux(Child care) is closed

All 7 locations of La Boîte à soleil childcares are closed today.

Power Glen Early Learning Child Care Centre is Closed.

Preschool Central (Central Community Church) is closed today.

Niagara Nursery School in Niagara-on-the-Lake will be closed today.

St David’s Coop Nursery School in Welland is closed today

Kids Place Daycare in St. Catharines will be closed today Tuesday February 16th due to weather conditions.

ABC Daycare in St. Catharines on Facer st is closing down for the day.

Anna's Daycare Centre in Thorold closed today.

Nelephant Montessori School is closed.

North End Co-operative Preschool in St. Catharines is closed today.

Day Care Centres in Beamsville are closed today

All Strive Niagara child care centers are closed today.

The following Way To Grow Daycare sites are closed today: Pelham Smithville St. Nicholas St. Davids St. Christopher St. Theresa

Under the Rainbow childcare centre is closed

All A Child’s World child care centres are closed today. 

Fonthill Montessori Preschool is closed today.

Nature School Elementary in Beamsville is closed today.

Maple Leaf Montessori School of Niagara on the Lake is closed due to bad weather.

La petite étoile daycare in Niagara Falls is closed today.

St. Thomas’ Day Care in St. Catharines is closed today.

Kids Kastle Co-operative in Niagara Falls closed today.

COMMUNITY SERVICES

The Hope Centre is closed today.

The "Niagara North Family Health Team -St. Catharines Sites" all clinics are closed due to the snow today.

West Lincoln Community Care Thrift Store and Foodbank are closed today due to weather. 

First Aid Clinics of Canada have cancelled all First Aid and CPR courses for today

All locations of the Niagara Falls Public Library will be closed today. All programs and services are cancelled. 

Thorold Public Library is closed today.

Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is closed today. Messages will be checked periodically