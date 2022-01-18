Storm-related closures for Tuesday Jan. 18th 2022

SCHOOLS

Niagara Catholic District School Board schools will be closed today

District School Board of Niagara schools will be closed today

Ridley College is closed today. Students will be in remote learning (R2L) today, and we expect in-person learning to resume on January 19.

Calvary Christian School St. Catharines is closed.

DAYCARES / EARLY LEARNING CENTRES

The Day Care Centre ‘a special place’ toddler, preschool and school age programs are closed due to road conditions.

Kids Place Daycare Centre will be closed today

St. David’s co-op nursery school will be closed today

ABC Daycare Centre is cancelling the before and after school program tomorrow Jan 18, 2022 as well as van transportation!

All A Child’s World child care centres are closed today

Please add Pathways Academy & Early Learning Centre to your list of closures for today January

West Lincoln Co-Op Nursery School is closed today.

Power Glen Early Learning Child Care Center will be closed due to inclement weather.

GAIN Learning Centre is closed again today for all 1:1 ABA services

Nelephant Montessori School - both Toddler and Casa programs are closed.

ABC Daycare Centre will be closed today the whole centre as staff are unable to make it

Maple Leaf Montessori School will be closed today.

Childcare Central (Central Community Church) will be closed due to inclement weather

YMCA of Niagara School Age and Preschool programs remain closed today Tuesday, January 18 due to snow learning activities underway

Anna's Daycare Centre -Closed

Parents Peace of Mind- Merriton location

Way To Grow Daycare - St. Catharines at 89 Hartzel Road WILL open. All other locations are closed due to school closures.

All 6 La Boîte à soleil francophone child care centers are closed today.

St Thomas' Day Care Centre is closed today.

Strive Niagara’s child care centres are closed.

Grapeview Daycare is closed again today

Centre éducatif Les p'tigroux child care is closed today

Kids Kastle Co-op in Niagara Falls will be closed today

The offices of the Early Childhood Community Development Centre are closed today due to the inclement weather. The Code of Ethics Series Session 1 will still be offered this evening via webinar.

COMMUNITY SERVICES

Community Care unable to open today.

Project SHARE of Niagara Falls will remain closed today.

Due to road conditions all in-person appointments are cancelled today and our building is closed. Virtual appointments will continue, unless otherwise notified. The Niagara Children's Centre School Authority is also closed today.

Meals on Wheels Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake Hot and Frozen meal deliveries are cancelled today.

All Pathstone Mental Health Sites are closed for a SECOND day today and all in-person services are cancelled.

All Boys and Girls Club Niagara facilities will be closed today and all programs are canceled.

This includes all child care services.

All YMCA sites closed again today

all FACS offices, including our daycares, are closed today. Volunteer drives have also been cancelled.

All Community Support Services of Niagara (CSSN) offices are closed and programs cancelled today.

Thorold Public Library will be closed Tuesday, January 18th and re-opening on Wednesday, January 19th @ 10 am

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Niagara Region Transit - operational, with some detours

MEDICAL SERVICES

Mass vaccination clinic at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre (Scotiabank) will delay opening till noon today

Dr Ciocca’s dental office will be closed Tuesday January 18

Dr. Garani Cardiace Centre, Niagara Falls, will be closed today Tuesday, Jan 18.

Niagara North Family Health Team - St. Catharines Sites will be closed - virtual appointments will carry on. After hours Urgent Care Clinics will remain open.

Carlton Dental in St Catharines is closed today.

Dr. Zapata’s office closed today January 18.

Linda Martin Physiotherapy office closed again today until Grote St. is cleared of snow

STORES / RESTAURANTS

St. Joseph Bakery is closed.

Substantial Subs is closed

The Hub Cafe is closed today

Garani Cardiac Centre will be closed today Tuesday Jan. 18th

Helen’s Deli in St. Catharines is closed today.

Nutrition House at the Fairview Mall will be closed today.

Mission Thrift Store - St. Catharines is closed today