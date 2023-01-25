Storm-related closures for Wednesday Jan. 25th 2023

SCHOOLS

Niagara Student Transportation has cancelled all buses for the District School Board of Niagara, Niagara Catholic District School Board, and French School Board today out of an abundance of caution with the forecast this afternoon.

Schools remain OPEN.

Niagara Children’s Centre School Authority in St. Catharines will be closed today, Wednesday January 25, 2023

The Day Care Centre “a special place” in Beamsville. Both centres are closed today.

GAIN Learning Centre is closed for all ABA services today

COMMUNITY SERVICES

For the Boys and Girls Club of Niagara: All licensed child care programs will remain open until 6 p.m. for children not requiring transportation (all transportation services are cancelled). At the Niagara Falls location, all fitness programs, aquatics, and Zones programs are cancelled as of 4 p.m. At the Fort Erie location (EJ Freeland Community Centre), all aquatics programs are cancelled as of 4 p.m.; the Zones program and fitness programs (including the fitness centre) are cancelled as of 6 p.m. At the St. Catharines location the Kids Zone program is cancelled. The Thorold and Chippawa after school programs are cancelled. All locations will re-open at 7 a.m. tomorrow.

The ECCDC has closed the office as of 3 pm today and will not be offering service hours until 9 pm, in order to ensure staff get home safely. Please note staff are available until 4:30 pm today to support any requests virtually. Please contact eccdc@eccdc.org to access support.

Niagara Regional Native Centre, both sites will be closed today.

Meals on Wheels Port Colborne & Wainfleet will be closed on Wednesday January 25, 2023. There will be no Hot Meal Deliveries.

Weekday 11:15am Mass at Mt Carmel is cancelled due to weather

Hot meal deliveries for CSSN’s Meals on Wheels Welland/Pelham and Meals on Wheels Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln are cancelled.Staff are working remotely but available. There may be an impact on rides and grocery deliveries. Please contact your local office for updates.

MEDICAL SERVICES

The Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region’s office at 403 Ontario Street, St. Catharines is closed today Wednesday January 25, 2023. Staff are working remotely and can be reached by calling 905-687-3914 and leaving a message on their voicemail, and they will return your call asap.

Dr. Nelly Soliman-Wahba Dental of Fonthill will be closed today as of 1pm. We will reopen 11am tomorrow Thursday Jan 26th,2023

STORES / RESTAURANTS