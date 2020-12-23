Strange 'monolith' appears at St. Catharines golf course

A mysterious monolith has appeared in St. Catharines.

Controller for Rockway Vineyards Golf Course Jordan Foley admits it was a little nerve wracking to approach the strange rectangle near the 12th hole.

"I have touched it. It is metal. It's very smooth, very shiny. It's about 9 feet tall or so. Just this rectangular box that is buried in the ground."

He says the box can be moved slightly, but there are bolts at the bottom holding it in. "We've had someone try to lift it out of the ground, that's not possible."

Foley says it is okay for people to stop by and take a look - but be careful while approaching the spot.

He swears staff at the golf course had nothing to do with the monolith's strange appearance.

"I've been there for so long I would have known if somebody had put it in. We've been asking around, but absolutely no idea who has put it there or what has put it there."

He says staff don't plan to take it down anytime soon, but they hope whoever did put it there will eventually remove it.

Strange unexplained monoliths have been appearing around the world, sparking internet speculation ranging from a harmless prank or bizarre performance piece to a sign of alien life.

One of the most notable incidents involved a metal box appearing in a remote part of the Utah desert before disappearing again.