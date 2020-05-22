Stratford Festival asks feds for help

Officials with the Stratford Festival have asked Ottawa for some financial help.

The Festival's board chair has asked a House of Commons standing committee for $8 million.

Carol Stephenson says the festival, which cancelled its entire season, has a $20 million shortfall but believes it can raise $12 milion of that through private sector donations.

Last week in an interview with the CBC, the Shaw Festival's executive director Tim Jennings says so far the festival has lost about $8 million in cancelled performances.

Jennings say fortunately the theatre decided in 2016 to boost its disaster insurance coverage and the plan does cover losses due to a pandemic.

So far the Shaw has cancelled performances until June 30th.