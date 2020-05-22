Stratford Festival asks feds for help
Officials with the Stratford Festival have asked Ottawa for some financial help.
The Festival's board chair has asked a House of Commons standing committee for $8 million.
Carol Stephenson says the festival, which cancelled its entire season, has a $20 million shortfall but believes it can raise $12 milion of that through private sector donations.
Last week in an interview with the CBC, the Shaw Festival's executive director Tim Jennings says so far the festival has lost about $8 million in cancelled performances.
Jennings say fortunately the theatre decided in 2016 to boost its disaster insurance coverage and the plan does cover losses due to a pandemic.
So far the Shaw has cancelled performances until June 30th.
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system