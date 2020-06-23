Street will close in downtown St. Catharines to allow businesses to operate on sidewalks and street
Downtown St. Catharines will look differently this weekend as streets close to accommodate businesses.
With St. Catharines Downtown Association (SCDA) operating the area as a special-event permit holder, St. Paul Street will be closed to vehicles, from William Street to Carlisle Street on Friday, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m..
Patios and outdoor shopping will be held on sidewalks and streets, while opening the roadway to pedestrian traffic.
The cooperative effort comes after City Council requested exploration of partnerships with local business groups to take over streets and sidewalks as public spaces for pedestrians and business.
Officials say the idea is to do this every weekend as the pandemic continues, and possibly even expand it.
“This means so much to our businesses, we’re definitely looking forward to running the outdoor area in the weeks and months to come,” said SCDA Executive Director Tisha Polocko, adding, “our businesses are excited to open their doors, but they need the space to do it safely, to ensure we keep moving forward in the fight against COVID-19.”
-
St. Catharines City Councillor Mat SiscoeDowntown streets closing on weekends
-
Ontario Fruit & Vegetable Growers’ Association Chair, Bill GeorgeThe announcement from the Ontario government regarding outbreaks in Windsor-Essex
-