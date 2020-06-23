Street will close in downtown St. Catharines to allow businesses to operate on sidewalks and street

Downtown St. Catharines will look differently this weekend as streets close to accommodate businesses.

With St. Catharines Downtown Association (SCDA) operating the area as a special-event permit holder, St. Paul Street will be closed to vehicles, from William Street to Carlisle Street on Friday, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m..

Patios and outdoor shopping will be held on sidewalks and streets, while opening the roadway to pedestrian traffic.

The cooperative effort comes after City Council requested exploration of partnerships with local business groups to take over streets and sidewalks as public spaces for pedestrians and business.

Officials say the idea is to do this every weekend as the pandemic continues, and possibly even expand it.