Stricter lockdown measures expected in Ontario this week

Stricter lockdown measures are expected in Ontario this week as the Premier warned Friday of a dire new modelling forecast that's expected to be released this week.

On Sunday, Premier Doug Ford took to twitter with a video, warning of things to come.

"I'm asking one more time, we need to band together, we need to stick together. We're going to see some real turbulant waters over the next couple of months"

Ford says the health-care system is on the brink of being overwhelmed, so people need to do all they can to limit their contacts and stop the spread of the virus.

The premier noted that while officials are working to vaccinate people quickly, mass inoculation won't happen until ``April, May and June.''

Sources have told the CBC that the new modelling data will show COVID-19 case counts to increase on average to 6,000 a day before the end of the month.