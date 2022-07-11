Strike deadline for VIA rail workers extended until 4pm today
The clock is ticking down for a deal between Via Rail and the union representing 24-hundred employees after a 12:01 a-m strike deadline was pushed back to 4 p.m.
Unifor issued a 72-hour strike deadline on Friday, with Via saying if workers did in fact walk off the job, the company would be forced to suspend services across the country.
Via has issued a statement warning some services could still be affected.
