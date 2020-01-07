STRIKE | DSBN confirm some high schools will be closed tomorrow
Some Niagara high school students will get the day off school tomorrow as Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation members hold another one day strike.
Union members at 9 school boards, including high school teachers with the District School Board of Niagara, will be taking part in the job action tomorrow.
The DSBN's Kim Yielding says the board didn't want parents and students to be staying up late waiting for word on if the strike is a go, so the DSBN notified the public about tomorrow's potential closure at 6 p.m.
OSSTF President Harvey Bischoff says they are not yet planning an all out, multi-day strike.
"We're balancing the need to take action in order to raise awareness about this government's destructive path that they're on with trying to minimize the amount of disruption that students and their families are feeling. We're certainly not anxious to ramp this up to anything that would have significantly more impact than it does right now."
According to a release from the OSSTF, members at the Niagara District School Board will be taking part in tomorrow's job action, as will union members from the Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir and members with Conseil scolaire Viamonde.
Union members at the following school boards are taking part:
- Algoma District School Board
- Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
- Greater Essex County District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- Peel District School Board
- District School Board of Niagara
- Limestone District School Board
- Renfrew County District School Board
- Superior-Greenstone District School Board
Union members working at the following Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir schools are taking part:
- École élémentaire catholique Immaculée-Conception
- École secondaire catholique Jean-Vanier
- École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse (Niagara Falls)
- École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Welland)
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Antoine
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph
- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (St.Catharines)
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise
- Garderie Coccinelles Zélées
- École secondaire catholique Sainte-Famille
- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Bosco
- École élémentaire catholique Ange-Gabriel
- École élémentaire catholique René-Lamoureux
- École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Georgetown)
- Garderie Porte soleil
And members working for the Conseil scolaire Viamonde at the following schools are taking part:
- École secondaire Franco-Niagara
- École élémentaire Nouvel Horizon
- École élémentaire LaMarsh
- École élémentaire L’Héritage
- École élémentaire Louise-Charron
- École élémentaire L’Envolée
- École secondaire de Lamothe Cadillac
- École élémentaire Le Flambeau
- École secondaire Jeunes sans frontières
- École élémentaire Carrefour des jeunes
- Centre de Formation
- Bureau administratif de Welland
-
Becoming Niagara College's New President
Shelby Knox Speaks with Niagara College's newly announced President Sean Kennedy regarding his new position as President of Niagara College
-
Alzheimer Services in Niagara/Upcoming Niagara Alzheimer Walk
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Education Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region Sarah Putman regarding Alzheimer services in Niagara and upcoming annual Alzheimer walk
-
Update on Niagara's Labour Force Numbers
Shelby Knox Speaks with Operations and Research Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board Adam Durrant regarding Niagara's job/labour force numbers