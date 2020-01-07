STRIKE | DSBN confirm some high schools will be closed tomorrow

Some Niagara high school students will get the day off school tomorrow as Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation members hold another one day strike.

Union members at 9 school boards, including high school teachers with the District School Board of Niagara, will be taking part in the job action tomorrow.

The DSBN's Kim Yielding says the board didn't want parents and students to be staying up late waiting for word on if the strike is a go, so the DSBN notified the public about tomorrow's potential closure at 6 p.m.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischoff says they are not yet planning an all out, multi-day strike.

"We're balancing the need to take action in order to raise awareness about this government's destructive path that they're on with trying to minimize the amount of disruption that students and their families are feeling. We're certainly not anxious to ramp this up to anything that would have significantly more impact than it does right now."

According to a release from the OSSTF, members at the Niagara District School Board will be taking part in tomorrow's job action, as will union members from the Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir and members with Conseil scolaire Viamonde.

Union members at the following school boards are taking part:

Algoma District School Board

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

Greater Essex County District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

Peel District School Board

District School Board of Niagara

Limestone District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

Superior-Greenstone District School Board

Union members working at the following Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir schools are taking part:

École élémentaire catholique Immaculée-Conception

École secondaire catholique Jean-Vanier

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse (Niagara Falls)

École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Welland)

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Antoine

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (St.Catharines)

École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise

Garderie Coccinelles Zélées

École secondaire catholique Sainte-Famille

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Bosco

École élémentaire catholique Ange-Gabriel

École élémentaire catholique René-Lamoureux

École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Cœur (Georgetown)

Garderie Porte soleil

And members working for the Conseil scolaire Viamonde at the following schools are taking part: