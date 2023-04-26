Striking federal workers making good on promise to ramp up picket efforts

Striking federal workers are making good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts.



Hundreds of public servants marched yesterday across the Portage Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, Quebec.



They also briefly limited entry to the Prime Minister's Office building and the Treasury Board headquarters



The escalation in the strike activity came after a promise by union president Chris Aylward that picket lines would move to more strategic locations, including ports of entry.



Federal ministers say they are watching for blockades of critical roads and infrastructure.



Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says he has been in contact with ports and airports to make sure they have contingency plans.



The Public Service Alliance of Canada continues to negotiate with the federal government, aiming for a bigger wage increase and more flexibility to work remotely.

In Niagara today workers will be picketing at the Service Canada location on McLeod Road in Niagara Falls.