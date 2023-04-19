Striking federal workers set to picket at Pen Centre today

Striking members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada will be on the picket line in Niagara.

Workers are expected to be picketing outside the Pen Centre in St. Catharines today 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is part of the ongoing labour dispute between the union and the government.

We could see delays in new immigration, passport, and employment insurance applications.

There may be delays at airports and border crossings.

And we could see delays getting tax returns or getting someone on the phone to answer concerns about tax returns.

The main issues at hand appear to be wage increases and the union's effort to make remote work part of the collective agreement.