Striking Niagara teachers will host charity BBQ while picketing Wednesday in St. Catharines

Niagara elementary teachers will be doing more than just walking the picket lines tomorrow, they will also be hosting a charity BBQ.

A barbeque fundraiser for the Lincoln County Humane Society will be part of tomorrow’s one-day strike action by teachers of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) Niagara locals.

Niagara public elementary teachers are inviting families and community members to join them for hot dogs, hot chocolate and coffee in front of the Lincoln County Humane Society office in St. Catharines from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A $5 donation for the Society will be welcomed.

“We know that this strike is a hardship for parents but it is important that we stand up to the Ford government’s damaging cuts to education,” said Niagara Teacher Local President Jada Nicklefork. “We’re asking parents to stand with us to protect the future of public education.”

“Schools are a big part of our community and services like the Lincoln County Humane Society also contribute to a caring community for everyone,” said Niagara Occasional Teacher President Mark Carter.