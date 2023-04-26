iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Striking public servants target Peace Bridge


Peace Bridge protest

Striking members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada are picketing at the Peace Bridge this morning.

A growing number of people have been slowing traffic trying to use the bridge.

The move is part of the escalation tactics the union said they would be taking this week as they are no closer to a deal.

In Hamilton the picket line has also targeted the lift bridge slowing the movement of ships into the harbour.

12

Latest Audio