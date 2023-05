Striking workers at THK Rhythm Automotive in St. Catharines are looking over an offer from the company.

Thompson Products Employees' Association says workers will discuss the offer in a pair of information sessions today (at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.).

The union says the offer was presented as a final offer to members.

Workers have been on strike since Monday morning.

Earlier in April they voted 96% in favour of strike action.