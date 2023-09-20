Strong shipping season so far along the seaway

Traffic along the Great Lakes-Seaway corridor remains strong.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says traffic reached 19.9 million tonnes in August.

That is nearly same as the 19.8 millions tonnes recorded last year at the same time.

Terence Bowles, President and CEO of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC). “Canadian grain shipments are showing positive trends and we are optimistic that increased activity within our Western Canadian supply chain will amount to good volumes through the close of the season."

Officials say demand for Canadian grain has grown 28.27% over last year.

There was also growth in construction commodities like cement and stone.