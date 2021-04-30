Strong winds for Niagara today and a risk of frost tonight

It is going to be a very windy day in Niagara.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning the strong northwesterly winds could reach 80 km/hr late this morning and into the afternoon.

The winds are expected to start easing up this evening.

But until then, residents are encouraged to make sure all loose objects are secured and keep an eye out for broken tree branches.

Also, any eager spring gardeners may want to consider bringing in any delicate plants as the low in Niagara could reach zero tonight, so there is a risk of frost.