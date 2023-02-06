Strongest earthquake in decades startles western New York, shakes some in Niagara

A small earthquake in western New York has jolted people awake but apparently caused no significant damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo at about 6:15 a.m. Monday.

A seismologist says it matched the intensity of the strongest earthquake the region has seen in 40 years of available records.

That's a quake that was recorded in 1999.

The shaking lasted only a few seconds but sent residents unaccustomed to earthquakes to social media in search of an explanation.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the quake was felt in at least a 30-mile radius.

Residents from around Fort Erie, ON report their entire home shaking, some hearing a loud bang, and describing it like a large bulldozer outside of their home.