Structural losses from wildfires in West Kelowna area estimated at fewer than 90

The West Kelowna fire chief says the total number of structural losses from wildfires burning near his community as well as Westbank First Nation is estimated to be fewer than 90.

Jason Brolund told a media briefing that includes fewer than 70 structures in West Kelowna and fewer than 20 on Westbank First Nation lands.

He says further details should be released later today.

Brolund says Canada Task Force 1 has now completed a specialized search of wildfire-stricken areas and found no signs that anyone died in the blaze.

He's not aware of any outstanding missing persons, a development he called very encouraging news.

He adds the mountains have been shrouded with smoke since fire advanced last week, and the landscape is going to look different when the skies clear.