Student buses cancelled again in Niagara
Student transportation is cancelled for the District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board for today.
Schools remain open.
Lori Ziraldo, Executive Director of Student Transporation says their morning road checks resulted in all bus companies expressing concern across Niagara about their ability to access all bus stops and students, and to perform morning routes safely.
We have determined the volume of delays would be too great to operate this morning.
Medical/Health Stories of the Week
Shelby Knox Speaks with Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman regarding medical/health stories of the week including the dangers of vaping and battling super bugs
Supporting Families Dealing with Mental Health Issues Daily and During the Holidays
Shelby Knox Speaks with Clinical Social Worker and Certified Play Therapist and Executive Director of Reach Out Niagara Jodie Hiebert regarding supporting families dealing with mental health issues daily and during the holidays
Tree of Little Angels - Community Care
For most little boys and girls, now is the time of year for dreaming about the surprises they might find under their tree on Christmas morning. For parents in tight financial situations, it's the time of year they wish they could make all their children's holiday dreams come true.
You can help by donating new, unwrapped toys to the City of St. Catharines' annual Tree of Little Angels campaign, which supports Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold. Residents donated more than 500 toys to Community Care through the City's Tree of Little Angels campaign last year.