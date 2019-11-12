Student buses cancelled again in Niagara

Student transportation is cancelled for the District School Board of Niagara and the Niagara Catholic District School Board for today.

Schools remain open.

Lori Ziraldo, Executive Director of Student Transporation says their morning road checks resulted in all bus companies expressing concern across Niagara about their ability to access all bus stops and students, and to perform morning routes safely.

We have determined the volume of delays would be too great to operate this morning.