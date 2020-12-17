Students and staff encouraged to take home any materials needed for remote learning

With just a few school days left before the start of winter break, parents are worried about what next semester bring.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce sent a memo to school boards telling them to encourage students and staff take home materials required for remote learning before leaving for the holiday so they can be 'ready for all scenarios.'

In November, Lecce insisted an extended break was not necessary, praising how schools have been able to minimize outbreaks.

According to provincial data at least 933 schools currently have a reported case of COVID-19 and 20 schools have been closed for in-person learning.

All schools in the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are currently closed for in-person classes.