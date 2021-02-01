Students in four more Ontario public health units return to class, Niagara's kids remain at home

While students in four more public health units in Ontario return to in-person learning today, most of Niagara's kids are still learning from home.

Schools in Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Southwestern and Middlesex-London public health units will be allowed to return to in-class learning for the first time since the December break today.

The province is basing the return to in-person class on the number of active COVID-19 cases in an area.

To compare, Ottawa Public Health is reporting 648 active cases as of this morning, while Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 1,156.

The Minister of Education and the Chief Medical Officer of Health have an announcement scheduled for 11 a.m.