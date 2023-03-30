Students in St. Catharines wanting to start their own business this summer can apply for grants now

Students in St. Catharines with dreams of running their own business this summer can apply to receive some start-up cash.

The St. Catharines Enterprise Centre is now accepting applications for the 2023 Summer Company Program.

The program is designed to help students aged 15 to 29 start their own businesses, and is funded by the Ontario government.

Successful applicants can receive a $3,000 grant ($1,500 to help with start-up costs and an additional $1,500 when the program requirements have been completed successfully), and dozens of hours of business training and mentorship.

Students can choose to start almost any type of business, as long as it is a sole proprietorship or corporation and an independent business venture - not part of an existing or family business.

The business would launch between May and July 2023, with the program ending on Sept. 5, 2023.

“This is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to learn what it takes to manage a business, while realizing their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Rob Belchior, Small Business Consultant with the St. Catharines Enterprise Centre. “This is about more than funding to support the start up – it’s about helping them develop different skills and experience that will serve as a base for their future endeavours and provide a mentor to connect with to share their experiences.”

