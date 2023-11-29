Students in Wainfleet set to share space earlier than planned

Students in Wainfleet will be sharing space a little earlier than planned.

Staff and students at St. Elizabeth Catholic Elementary will be moving to space at William E. Brown Public School following March break.

The move will allow the final stages of construction to be completed at the St. Elizabeth site on Sugarloaf Street.

In September students from St. Elizabeth, William E. Brown, and Winger Public School will all be at the new shared facility.

For now, 96 students from St. Elizabeth will move into portables at William E. Brown until the end of the year.

All students will share common areas such as playgrounds and washrooms.

The schools are still working out after school care.